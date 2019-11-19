Funeral services for John August Braley, 78, of Honey Grove, Texas, will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday Nov. 20, 2019, at Cooper Sorrels Funeral Home in Honey Grove, Texas.
There will be a visitation at 1 p.m., prior to the service.
The services will be held under the direction of Pastor, Kevin Towery. Interment will follow at Ladonia Cemetery.
Mr. Braley passed away peacefully at home on Nov. 17, 2019.
John August Braley was born on Dec. 4, 1940, in Ladonia, Texas. He was the son of Lester Horace and Ruth Braley, both of Ladonia, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his father, Lester Horace Braley; and his mother, Ruth Robardey Braley; brother, Leck “Sonny” Braley; and sister, Thera Lou Craig.
John is survived by a daughter, Joni Braley Odom and husband, Jeremy Odom, of Honey Grove, Texas; and son, Daryl Jay Braley, of Dallas, Texas; grandson, Joshua Russell and wife, Jill Russell, of Honey Grove, Texas; and grandson Jedidiah Russell, of Honey Grove, Texas. He is also survived by two great-grandchildren, Ave Elizabeth Russell and Jaxon August Russell, of Honey Grove, Texas; and also many loved nieces and nephews.
He was a graduate of Ladonia High School in 1957 and a member of the Ladonia Rattler Football Varsity Squad lettering all four years in high school. He was a member of the Army National Guard of Texas until 1965.
He was also a long-time valued employee of Campbell Soup Company, retiring with 37 years of employment.
He was a devoted father, brother, uncle, pawpaw and friend to everyone. Many knew John as a talented and skilled craftsman who made pocket and hunting knives. He was an expert hunter, trapper and had infinite wisdom about any gun.
Serving as pallbearers are Joshua Russell, Jedidiah Russell, Brady Craig, Kevin Braley, Kyle Braley, Brian “Bubba” Braley, Leck Braley and Rusty Richards.
Serving has honorary pallbearers are Jeff Barnett, Jamie McDowell, Ronnie McDowell, Eddie Nelson and Buddy “David” Little.
To convey condolences or sign an online registry please visit coopersorrells.com.
