NOV. 11 to NOV. 12
FD Assist Police:
8:52 to 8:52 a.m., 300 Shady Oaks Lane.
Structure Fire,
Alarm, Smoke
6:40 a.m. to 1:56 p.m., 7 E. Plaza.
First Responder-Paris
9:58 to 10:13 a.m., 407 1st St. SW.
3:08 to 3:25 p.m., 1800 FR 195.
5:50 to 5:58 p.m., 355 32nd St. NE.
7:47 to 8 p.m., 2400 Clarksville St.
1:02 to 1:17 a.m., 1400 W. Washington St.
Line Down/
Transformer Fire
2:41 to 3:05 p.m., 1175 Johnson Woods Drive.
12:38 to 12:52 a.m., 50 23rd St. NW.
12:44 to 12:52 a.m., 2009 Bonham St.
Public Service
12:57 to 1:12 p.m., 2504 E. Cherry St.
4:58 to 5:20 p.m., Bunker Street/Pine Mill Road.
5:30 to 5:47 p.m., 651 E. Houston St.
6:13 to 6:22 p.m., 1715 N. Main St.
7:25 to 7:46 p.m. 3265 Robin Road.
