The scent of roasting chiles spiced up downtown Paris at the farmer’s market during the annual Hatch Chile Fest.
“It’s been pretty great so far,” server Hannah England said at one of the stalls selling roasted New Mexico green chiles. “We’ve sold about 20 dozen, and we only got here at 11.”
People always want to know what they can do with the bagged, roasted chiles, co-worker Molly Law said.
“Some people come here, and they’ll try one, and some will buy five dozen,” Law said. “People always ask us how to use them. Robin puts hers in enchiladas. I would put them in anything. They are really good.”
At the fifth annual Hatch Chile Fest at the downtown farmer’s market, mariachis played, T-shirts were sold, children played games and, of course, many, many chiles were roasted, bagged 12 to a package and sold.
Her shift started at 7 a.m., and Dee Jackson, wearing a yellow sombrero and one of the T-shirts, said she’s had so much fun with the fest.
“I have been learning … all kinds of things to do with them,” she said. “It’s been so much fun. There’s been a steady stream of people.”
Also available at the festival were mini sliders with the chiles on them, pulled pork tacos and elotes, which is the Spanish name for street corn, with a hatch chile butter and Mexican cheese on them. The stalls were out of the street corn by the time he arrived, but he managed to get some tacos, Bob Rusak said.
“I ate way too much,” he said, adding he bought just one bag of roasted chiles. “I am going to put them on some smoke pork tacos.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.