Good morning, Red River Valley!
Another low pressure system is creeping in from the west, but don't worry - there's no storms forecast for today. In fact, today will be sunny with a high near 74. Winds will come from the south at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon in response to that low pressure. Gusts could be as fast as 25 mph, according to the National Weather Service.
Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 51. A 10 mph wind will come from the south southeast in the run-up to Thursday showers and possible thunderstorms. Despite the moderate chances for thunderstorms, the speed of the impacting cold front combined with the lack of atmospheric instability should keep the chances of severe weather low, meteorologists predict.
Bottom line - get the outside work done today and prepare to stay indoors, or at least dry, on Thursday. Have a great Wednesday!
