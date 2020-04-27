The Paris-Lamar County Health District says it's been notified of an additional seven Covid-19 cases, for a total of 57 cases in Lamar County.
Of the 57 cases, seven are travel related and 50 community spread, and 47 are affiliated with Paris Healthcare Nursing Home staff and residents. All positive patients have been notified and quarantined immediately, district director Gina Prestridge said.
"It is imperative at this time that everyone continue to maintain social distancing and the Health District strongly recommends wearing masks in public places," Prestridge said.
A breakdown of cases includes:
- 20-29: 2 females
- 30-39: 2 males, 2 females
- 40-49: 4 females
- 50-59: 3 males, 4 females
- 60-69: 11 males, 11 females
- 70-79: 2 males, 8 females
- 80 plus: 4 males, 4 females
In addition, there are approximately 58 persons under monitoring
