Lamar National Bank has announced Van Pardue has joined the bank as president of corporate development. He will be responsible for developing client and investor relationships in the Metroplex as well as being integral in strategic and capital planning.
Pardue, a 48-year banking veteran, retired from Origin Bank as the president of the Texas market. Originally from Louisiana, he relocated to Texas in 2010 and led Origin’s substantial growth in the Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston markets.
“Van’s vast knowledge and experience in growing banks makes him a perfect fit for our aggressive strategic plan,” said Greg Wilson, president/CEO of Lamar. “His passionate team building and mentoring approach to leadership aligns ideally with our culture. We believe deeply in our motto of ‘Relationship Banking at its Best’, and Van is a career relationship banker. We are tremendously excited to have him on board.”
In 2016, Lamar embarked on a 10-year strategic plan to grow its geographic footprint in high growth areas that still have an appreciation for community banks and relationship banking. Subsequently, Lamar has opened locations in Celina and far north Fort Worth with plans to expand into two more metroplex markets.
“I am delighted to join a community bank with a team-based, relationship banking culture. Lamar National is well positioned to expand in North Texas through organic growth and acquisitions. The forward planning by Greg and the Board of Directors has laid a foundation for strategic, quality growth over the next several years. I’m looking forward to the opportunity and happy to be a member of the team,” Pardue said.
Pardue earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration while playing baseball at the University of Louisiana Monroe. He was inducted as ULM Hall of Fame pitcher. His catcher was Paris local, Johnny Roy Holleman. Pardue and his wife, Ann, reside in Dallas and have three grown children, who live in Texas as well.
