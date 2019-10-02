OCT. 1 to OCT. 2
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Dillon Edward Harris, 25: Motion to adjudicate guilt/possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Department of Public Safety
Jason Wayne Atnip, 42: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram, failure to identify fugitive with intent to five false information, driving while license invalid.
Devin Andrew Doyle, 33: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 1 to 4 grams.
