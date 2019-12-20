Each winter, the Lamar County Homelessness Coalition goes into the community and attempts to count the number of the local homeless population. The next Point in Time Count is fast approaching, and volunteers are needed to help it run smoothly.
“The count is important for a few reasons,” Homelessness Coalition secretary Jenny Wilson said. “For one thing, the information informs us what we should be doing and how best to serve the community. It also plays a role in the state and federal funding we receive.”
For the PIT Count to be a success, Wilson said, the coalition is seeking volunteers to canvas throughout the county, to record the numbers of homeless people they encounter and to give them a survey to fill out. Wilson estimates that the PIT Count will need roughly 20 volunteers to go smoothly.
“We had around 20 last time, but the more volunteers we get, the more we’ll be able to canvass,” she said. “(On the last count) we stuck to Paris, kind of around the loop. If we got more volunteers, we might be able to go to more places, like Lake Crook, Pat Mayes Lake and other places where we know there are homeless people.
The PIT Count will take place Jan. 23. Before that, however, volunteers must attend a training and logistics meeting, scheduled for Jan. 8 at 10 a.m. at the United Way of Lamar County office, 2340 Lamar Ave. Wilson said people don’t need to call ahead before the training.
More specifics will be decided at the meeting, such as the times and places that volunteers should meet on the day of the PIT Count and other important details.
“We’ll go over the do’s and don’t’s, tips, how to use the app we use to count them and record their answers, the questions to ask and that sort of thing,” Wilson said.
On the day of the count, the county will likely be split into four quadrants, and a team of volunteers will be sent to each quadrant. Then, teams will be stationed at the Downtown Food Pantry and The Salvation Army of Paris, and another team will canvass again in the evening.
In the previous PIT Count, volunteers counted 69 homeless people in Paris.
“We need volunteers to make this work, so I want to encourage anyone who wants to take part in this and help us address the homelessness issue here come out and volunteer their time,” Wilson said.
