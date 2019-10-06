James Billy Bain, age 86, of Annona, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at his residence.
James was born on Oct. 11, 1932, in Lydia, to William and Gladys Mae Murphy Bain.
James enjoyed the outdoors, especially fishing, and took pride in the appearance of his home. He spent 30 years coaching around the Dallas area and his students were like family to his own family. He served his country in the United States Air Force for four years. James also enjoyed painting, and if you didn’t have any Blue Bell ice cream, you better go get some! After retirement he and his wife, Dorothy, moved back to Red River County where they built their home in Annona.
His pride and joy in his later years were his grandchildren, who called him Grandy. James was a loving, family man and will be deeply missed.
Preceding him in death are his parents.
Memorial services are set for 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Lindeman Chapel, of Clarksville Funeral Home, with Bro. Jack Cloyd officiating. Services are under the direction of Clarksville Funeral Home.
Survivors include his wife, Dorothy Aikin Bain, of Annona; his son, James Mark Bain and wife, Chase, of Rockwall; his daughter, Deborah Rigney and husband, John, of Rockwall; his sister, Katy Audas and husband, Boyd, of Garland; four grandchildren, Brian Rigney, Kelli Harkrider and husband, Michael, Lauren Strickland and husband, Adam and Jamie Hodges and husband, Matt; and seven great-grandchildren.
Online condolences may be made to the Bain family at clarksvillefuneral
