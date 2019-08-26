Fire and rescue

AUG. 23 to AUG. 26
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
9:12 to 9:24 a.m., 520 SE 8th St.
4:53 to 5:24 p.m., 1307 Polk St.
10: 22 to 10:49 a.m., 2300 SW 13th St.
12:19 to 12:32 p.m., 1300 Polk St.
4:45 to 5:03 p.m., 119 N Main St.
Trash Fire
3:58 to 4:01 p.m., 3120 NE Loop 286.
Vehicle Fire
5:40 to 5:50 p.m., 200 NW 27th St.
Grass/Brush Fire
11:29 a.m. to 12:04 p.m., 3305 NE 33rd St.
10: 17to 10:39 p.m., 1844 W Houston St.
First Responder-Paris
7:04 to 7:12 a.m., 2345 E Cherry St.
7:16 to 8:15 a.m., 220 FM 2216.
8:33 a.m. to 9:05 a.m., 645 Wilburn St.
11:15 to 1:36 a.m., 130 Price Circle.
3:24 to 3:39 p.m., 633 Stone Ave.
5:27 to 5:49 6:10 Deshong Drive.
7:54 to 8:09 p.m., 1065 Johnson Woods Drive.
9:20 to 9:35 p.m., 2200 N Main St.
9:50 to 10:17 p.m., 415 SW 5th St.
1:30 to 1:52 a.m., S Main St.
3:52 to 4:11 429 NE Loop 286.
5:16 to 5:36 a.m., 60 W Washington St.
6:58 to 7:19 a.m., 2410 Stillhouse Road.
10:39 to 11:04 a.m., 346 SW 25th St.
12:23 to 12:42 p.m., 350 NE 10th St.
12:55 to 1:18 p.m., 520 SE 8th St.
1:37 to 1:51 p.m., 1400 W Washington St.
1:40 to 2:08 p.m., 830 Fitzhugh Ave.
3:00 to 3:06 p.m., 1304 Lamar Ave.
6:59 to 7:16 p.m., 1428 Clarksville St.
9:58 to 10:08 p.m., NW 19th St.
5:17 to 5:34 a.m., 415 York St.
8:18 to 8:38 a.m., 210 NW 30th St.
9:39 to 9:55 a.m., 207 S Church St.
10:18 to 10:22 a.m., 3825 Lamar Ave.
10:38 to 10:59 a.m., 351 NE 2nd St.
2:50 to 3:01 p.m., 248 SW 2nd St.
6:46 to 7:00 p.m., 1310 Clarksville St.
7:38 to 7:57 p.m., 125 Brown Ave.
2:04 to 2:21 a.m., GWH PHA.
1:36 to 2:21 p.m., 1065 Johnson Woods Drive.
Vehicle Crash w/Injury
5:04 to 6:04 p.m., 3121 Highway 82 East.
7:45 to 7:49 a.m., 1589 Clarksville St.
Line Down/Transformer Fire
11:39 to 11:56 a.m., 100 SE 20th St.
Public Service
1:01 to 1:10 p.m., 3250 S Church St.
12:50 to 3:04 p.m. 3250 S Church St.
