In response to the COVID-19 school closure, Paris ISD will begin at-home learning on Monday.
"It is our district’s goal to provide students with instructional materials needed to continue learning at their specific grade level," district information officer Melanie Meredith stated in a press release.
Parents and students can find all of the materials on the Paris ISD website at www.parisisd.net or at the food drop off locations listed below. Newsstands will be placed at the front entrance at each campus for pick-up and drop-off of all assignments for those students who do not have internet access at home.
"We will continue to provide at-home learning materials until we are able to resume normal school hours. In order for your child to maintain academic growth, please follow the instructional guidelines listed below," the release stated.
Lamar County Headstart will access CLI Engage for 15 minutes a day for Math, Reading, and Science.
T. G. Givens will access Waterford 15 minutes a day for Math, Reading, and Science.
Aikin and Justiss Elementary will access Study Island for 30 minutes a day per subject assigned.
Crockett Intermediate School will access Study Island for 30 minutes a day per subject assigned.
Paris Junior High will access Study Island for 30 minutes a day per subject assigned.
Paris High School will access Google Classroom, Blackboard and College Board as assigned.
Travis School of Choice will access Courseware.
Students enrolled at DAEP will follow instruction from their home campus.
Paris ISD will continue to monitor the ongoing COVID-19 situation. Parents are encouraged to check the district’s website on Monday morning for the at-home learning link for all online resources and extra optional resources. The district will continue to provide meals during this time. Those meals may be picked up at the following locations:
Givens Elementary: 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Justiss Elementary: 10 a.m.–1 p.m.
Boys & Girls Club: 11 a.m.-noon
George Wright Homes: 11–11:30 a.m.
Sherman Court: 11:40 a.m.-noon
Jackson Court: 12:10-12:30 p.m.
