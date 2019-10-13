Downtown storefronts will sport displays of “live mannequins” on Saturday, as Mannequin Night returns to Paris.
“Last year 125 volunteers participated,” said Jill Awtrey, event spokesperson. “We have three live bands who will play, food trucks parked on the Square, and businesses stay open late for everyone to enjoy shopping or eating.”
According to Awtrey, the mannequins pose in downtown business windows standing perfectly still for the audience to enjoy. Each window has a different theme.
New to Mannequin Night this year is a Walking Historic Ghost tour.
‘The tour is about 0.5 miles, taking walkers to various points around downtown and then on to the Sam Bell Maxey House for a tour of the old mansion,” she added. “The trolley will then bring participants back to downtown.
This year’s event is from 5:15 to 9 p.m. Call 903-249-2114 or email drjdawtrey@yahoo.com for information.
