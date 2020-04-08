Carolyn Theresa Gordon Carroll, 65, of Paris, passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020, at her home.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled private services for 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 9, at the Pavilion of Union Cemetery in Taylortown, with the Rev. Ray Evers officiating. The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. In accordance with the executive order from Gov. Greg Abbott, the visitation will be limited to 10 at a time.
Carol, the daughter of James Harold Gordon and Doris Heffner Gordon, was born on April 19, 1954, in Springtown, Texas.
She graduated from Prairiland High School. She was a cosmetologist at Margos and Regans. Later Carol was shift supervisor at Braums for several years. She and her husband, Leslie, owned and operated Carroll’s Pet Shop for a number of years.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her twin brother, David Kimberly Gordon; and a sister, Sharon Lay.
Survivors include her husband, Leslie Carroll, whom she married on Nov. 24, 1972; two children, Wendy Vanderburg and husband, Alan, of Powderly and Bryan Carroll and Krystal, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; grandchildren, Emily Clark and husband, Joshua, Samantha Cox and fiancé, Axel Wood, Coy Cox and Trevor Carroll; one brother, Mike Gordon and wife, Audrey, of Minter; along with several nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
Her grandchildren will serve as casket bearers.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.