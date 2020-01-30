Charlotte Ray Adams, 72, of Paris, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Paris Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center.
Cremation was under the care and direction of Bright-Holland Funeral Home. The family has scheduled memorial services for 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, at Powderly United Methodist Church.
Charlotte, the daughter of Carlton Otto Adams and Maggie Mae Frazier Adams, was born on Oct. 14, 1947, in Paris.
She attended Paris Schools and was of the Baptist faith.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Carlton and Maggie Adams; a sister, June Wright; a brother-in-law, Joe McCool; and two nephews, Ronnie Jones and Roger Armstrong.
Survivors include two sisters, Mary Ann McCool, of Paris and Burrell Dean Jones and husband, Jerry, of Powderly, who was not only a brother-in-law, but a best friend to Charlotte; nieces and nephews, Paula Armstrong, of Powderly, Paul McCool and wife, Sharon, of Fort Worth, Bobby Jones and wife, Patricia, of Paris and Randy Keith Jones and wife, Cilla, of Gladewater; along with numerous great-nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
