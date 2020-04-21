The Ark-Tex Area Agency on Aging has received $276,803 in grant funding to help provide home-delivered meals for seniors impacted by Covid-19. The agency serves seniors in Bowie, Cass, Morris, Titus, Franklin, Hopkins, Delta, Lamar and Red River counties.
The funding is part of $250 million dollars authorized by the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, signed into law by President Donald Trump on March 18. Gov. Greg Abbott on March 25 said Texas received $16.2 million from the Department of Health and Human Services’ Administration for Community Living to feed older adults.
The home delivered meals are for seniors age 60 and older impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. Seniors in Delta, Lamar and Red River counties who would like to request meals should call 903-784-2580.
