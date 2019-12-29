• Angelo State University conferred 452 undergraduate and 188 graduate degrees during its 2019 fall commencement exercises on Dec. 14 in the ASU Junell Center/Stephens Arena in San Angelo, Texas.
Local graduates include:
Brandon Dusenberry of Powderly, Bachelor of Science in civil engineering;
Barbara McPherson of Cooper, Master of Arts in Curr and Instr Advanced Inst
Amanda Willows of Paris, Master of Arts in Curr and Instr Advanced Inst
• Brandon Paul Dusenberry, Civil Engineering major from Powderly, has been named to the dean’s list for the 2019 fall semester at Angelo State University in San Angelo.
To be eligible for the ASU Dean’s List, full-time undergraduate students must maintain at least a 3.25 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.