Paris Police Department
Corey Hunter Hearne, 32: Violation of parole.
Draymar Bernard Mays, 31: Agravated sexual assault (two counts), assault/impede breathing, prohibited sexual conduct.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Quenetta Rosa Williams, 39: Bench warrant/manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 4 to 200 grams.
Vincent Wayne McCoin, 55: theft of property, $500 to $1,500.
