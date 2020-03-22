Ethics training for the upcoming North Lamar ISD bond election scheduled May 2 is on the agenda when the board of trustees meets Monday.
Trustees also will consider the approval of wage payments to employees during the coronavirus closings when the board meets at 6 p.m. in the administration office, 3130 N. Main St.
A public hearing on a state mandated annual report is scheduled with public information officer Carla Coleman presenting information.
Assistant Superinten-dent Angela Chadwick is to present a proposed calendar for the 2020-21 school year for approval as well as Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills certification.
