Benny Mark Caffee was born on Feb. 4, 1959, to Ruth Gaither Caffee and Ben Caffee, in Honey Grove, Texas.
He departed this world and entered heaven on Oct. 15, 2019, at Medical Center Plano.
Services will be held on Friday Oct. 18, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Windom Baptist Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Service will be officiated by the Rev. Morris Robbin and then Rev. James Barnes. Interment will fol- low at Windom Cemetery.
He grew up in Petty, Texas and graduated from West Lamar High School. He was proud of being a Leopard and spoke of dear school friends, Ag, basket- ball and baseball.
He married Terri Chaney Caffee in 1980 and began a life in Windom.
He did not know when he said, “I do” that he was agreeing to 39 years of coaching Special Olympics, but he loved coaching, the athletes and the memories he made. He chauffeured the lady coaches and never minded being the lone male. This prepared him for retirement.
He enjoyed traveling and Branson was a favorite destination. He took several trips with his wife and long-time friends Lynn Stone and Marjory Eaton remarking, “Just tell me where to drive”.
He was a devoted father to Darcy and Kelly. He attended band concerts, gymnastic events, coached softball and little dribblers, beta conventions and many other activities (whether he enjoyed it or not!) He was an active loving papaw, which was his favorite role in life.
He made sure he was at school activities, goat shows, sale, little dribblers, little league, programs: whatever they had. Kaleb, Braxton, Kason, Kaydence and Kaleigh were his sunshine.
He accepted Christ after Darcy was born and was a member of Windom Baptist Church. He retired from Campbell Soup after 35 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and circle track racing. His favorite thing was spending time with his family, the family of birth (mother, brothers and sister), the family he married into, the family he made and the family we acquired through his step- father. He loved fiercely, had strong opinions, and was intensely loyal. He had a hard head and a soft heart. He will be missed greatly.
Survivors are his wife, Terri Caffee, of Windom; his daughter, Darcy McPherson and husband, Joe, of Windom; daughter, Kelly Covington and hus- band, Robert, of Allen’s point; grandchildren, Kaleb, Braxton, Kason, Kaydence and Kaleigh; mother, Ruth James, of Petty; brothers, Ricky Caffee and wife, Mattie, of Windom, Jimmy Caffee and wife, Alice, of Petty; and sister, Cathy Burris, of Rockport. He has numerous nieces and nephews, Gaither and Caffee cousins; and several James cousins-in-loves, with whom we enjoyed a reunion last weekend.
