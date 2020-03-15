The city council of Cooper will discuss school zone caution lights at Monday night’s meeting.
Council members also plan to vote on a demolition and read and approve a proclamation supporting Second Amendment rights.
The council meets at 5 p.m. Monday at city hall, 91 North Side Square.
