Good morning, Red River Valley!
Meteorologists have for days warned of a potentially strong to severe storm system coming today, and the day is now here. It's a good time to remain weather aware, and keep a NOAA weather radio handy.
This morning's lightning round was just a prelude to much stronger weather to come. The national Storm Prediction Center warns that all areas of the Red River Valley fall in a zone with increased chances of tornadoes, damaging winds and very large hail.
That hail, which meteorologists warn can be baseball sized, is the primary threat with storms expected to hit the region between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. One bout of strong storms is expected late this morning, with another stronger round coming later in the day.
We start this overcast day at 63 degrees, with a forecast high of 74. That daytime heating will play a role in stronger afternoon storms as a Pacific cold front overtakes a dry line east of I-35. The area with the best chance for tornadic activity is east of I-35 and south of I-20, the National Weather Service stated in forecast discussion. Red River Valley storm chances increase from 50% to 100% as we get into the afternoon, and then die off later tonight to 20%.
The cold front and dry line will leave behind cooler, drier air that will bring sunny skies to a 78-degree Thursday.
Stay safe, stay healthy and enjoy your Wednesday.
