Paris-Lamar County Health District volunteers tested 89 people Tuesday afternoon for Covid-19 antibodies on the first day of a three-day drive-thru testing site sponsored by the City of Paris.
Registration remains open for the $25 antibody test, which takes place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. today and Thursday at 2875 Lewis Lane, across from the pavilions near Paris Regional Medical Center.
Online registration, in English at paristexas.gov/covidtesting and in Spanish at paristexas.gov/covidtestingesp is open from 9 a.m. to noon today. Registrants may also call 903-737-4187.
