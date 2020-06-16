On May 19, Paris Kiwanis invited 10 Paris High School seniors to their regular scheduled Zoom meeting and were told that they would each receive an $800 scholarship.
Those honored include:
Shealyn Dial — Abilene Christian University, kinesiology.
Ariana Epperson — Paris Junior College, computer science.
Jackson Gibo — The University of Texas in Austin, English.
Sydney “Lexi” Hines — Paris Junior College, nursing.
Maya Malone — Texas A&M in College Station, biology with plans to attend medical school.
Destiny Millard — Paris Junior College, social work
Aislinn Taylor — Texas A&M in College Station engineering.
Allena Taylor — Texas A&M in College Station, physics.
Sydney Walter — Texas A&M in College Station, biomedical engineering, to pursue a career in the medical field.
Kayanna Washington —University of North Texas, political science.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.