Mary Lou Branum, 87, of Roxton, died at 12:20 a.m., at Legend Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Restland Cemetery, in Roxton, with the Rev. Billy Norris and the Rev. Chuey Potter officiating. No formal visitation will be observed. Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.
Mary was born on Sept. 7, 1932, in Roxton, to Matt and Gladys Jeter Donham.
She attended Roxton school and married James Creed “Jimmy” Branum on Sept. 3, 1949, in Paris. He died on Jan. 19, 1979.
Mrs. Branum worked for the Roxton Café following Mr. Branum’s death. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Roxton.
Survivors include her three children, Carolyn Roberts and husband, Larry, Tim Branum and wife, Pam and Linda Ingram and husband, Ronnie; five grandchildren, Steve Roberts, Michael Branum and wife, Tori, Scott Branum, Morgan Privett and husband, Chad and Nicole Drake and husband, Jeff; eight great-grandchildren, Dillion Legates, Preston Roberts, Bailea Branum, Cameron Branum, Blake Privett, Kirra Drake, Kohl Drake and Kaeli Drake; and one sister, Pat Emery.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Ellis, Johnny, Matt Jr., Wayne and James Donham; and sisters, Bonnie Ortego and Ruby Rich.
Honorary pallbearers will be Michael Branum, Cameron Branum, Chad Privett, Steve Roberts, Dillion Legates, Preston Roberts, Jeff Drake and Blake Privett.
The family would like to thank Platinum Home Health and Hospice, Legend Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center, and caregivers with Jordan Health, for their kind and compassionate care of Mrs. Branum during her final days.
Online condolences may be made to the Branum family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.