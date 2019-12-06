Ms. Connie Sue Reed, 65, of Annona, Texas, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Dec. 2, 2019, at Paris Regional Medical Center, Paris, Texas.
Services are set for Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Rock of Ages Baptist Church, Annona, Texas, with Pastor T.L. Blevins as pastor and officiating. Interment will follow to Rock of Ages Cemetery. Family will receive friends on Friday from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Services are under the direction of Citizens Funeral Home.
