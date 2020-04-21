Linda Louise Pamplin, 71, of Powderly, died on Sunday, April 19, 2020; Bright-Holland Funeral Home.
Latest Coronavirus News
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Community Calendar
Events
-
Apr 21
-
Apr 23
-
Apr 28
-
Apr 30
-
May 5
-
May 7
-
May 12
Most Popular
Articles
- Abbott closes schools through remainder of school year; creates 'strike force' to carefully open Texas economy
- Red River County announces first confirmed Covid-19 case; county judge restricts nursing home admittances
- Fred Malcom Allen
- Bracing for coronavirus but losing money every day, this East Texas hospital had to cut employees
- Suddenlink fails to respond to Paris officials; $1 monthly fee remains on cable bill
- Former Lamar County fabric store owner sells masks for the community
- Johnie Mack Douglas
- Fannin County confirms 12th Covid-19 case; 5 patients have recovered
- Governor plans to announce how he'll reopen Texas businesses with restrictions
- Paris mayor says city will offer $25 drive-thru Covid-19 testing
Images
Videos
Commented
- Officials cautiously optimistic about virus response (2)
- Paris City Council extends disaster declaration until May 26 (1)
- THE PAPER RADIO: CARES Act — looting, gouging by any name is wrong (1)
- GUEST COMMENTARY: When the 1918 flu hit, Paris reported deaths in terrible numbers (1)
- Fannin County reverses course on shelter in place order (1)
- Lamar County Homelessness Coalition delays planned summit; new date not yet set (1)
- Lamar County commissioners extend emergency order (1)
- Lamar County judge wants to avoid ‘Draconian restrictions’ (1)
- Does the use of facial coverings ease your worry about spreading Covid-19? (1)
- Paris mayor recommends facial coverings; asks stores to limit number of shoppers (1)
Click here to sign up!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Online Poll
What do you miss most about pre-coronavirus life?
Life during the coronavirus pandemic is marked by government calls to stay home, to limit how many people per household venture into essential businesses for things like food and to avoid gatherings larger than 10 people. Many Texans have no job to go to, and those who do have altered schedules or may be working from home. People have reported missing their daily routine or missing large events like livestock shows. Others are missing nights at the movie theater, date nights at restaurants and window shopping. What do you miss most about pre-coronavirus life?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.