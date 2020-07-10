Mary Belle Burns Bailey, 95, of Paris, passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020 in Spring Lake Assisted Living.
Services will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at the Evergreen Open Air Chapel, with the Rev. Fred Fangio officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. Friends may come by Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home on Monday to sign the register and view. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
Mary Belle was born on Aug. 11, 1924, in Atlas, Texas, a daughter of Wilburn Rice and Nola Esta Brinson Burns.
Mary Belle was a bookkeeper for Paris Lumber and Swaim Hardware. She was a graduate of Paris High School, Paris Junior College, she was a faithful member of Immanuel Baptist Church and she taught Sunday School for many years.
On March 12, 1955 she married J.L. Bailey and he preceded her in death on April 1, 2001. She was also preceded in death by her parents; and sisters, Dorris Graves, Patsy Roberts, Billie Lewis and Bettie Martin.
Mary Belle is survived by many nieces and nephews.
The Bailey-Burns family would like to express their appreciation to Spring Lake Assisted Living and Waterford Hospice for the care they provided for Mary Belle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.