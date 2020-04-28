Fannin County residents will soon be able to schedule an appointment for Covid-19 testing as a mobile virus testing center is expected to arrive at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Multipurpose Complex.
“But this is the part everybody needs to hear: You got to call in. If you don’t call in, you can’t just show up out here at the site. There is a call-in number. It is 512-883-2400. When you call that number, you will be asked several questions. They’re gonna question you, just like if you walked into the doctor’s office today. They’re going to ask you questions about fever, history, those kinds of things,” Fannin County Judge Randy Moore said.
Moore asked that only those who are experiencing Covid-19 symptoms — such as fever and cough — call ahead.
“Covid-19 testing only works if you have the virus itself,” Moore said, adding that more information regarding the testing center would be released on the county’s website. “This is a great opportunity for health care providers to send somebody that they feel is sick or possibly needs this test.”
In other business Tuesday, commissioners extended their disaster declaration until May 6 while adopting Gov. Greg Abbott’s orders to reopen various businesses. Under Abbott’s orders, restaurants, movie theaters, malls and retailers may reopen to a maximum 25% occupancy starting Friday.
“So, if, on their occupancy level, on their door says 100 people are allowed in that restaurant or whatever store, 25 people would be able to come into the store,” Moore said. “And it would be up to the store to monitor that. This is kind of a major deal that we’re being able to open our stores back up. It allows businesses to open, but it does not require businesses to open. So if a business says, ‘well I just simply don’t want to open my business,’” well, you certainly don’t have to.
“Libraries and museums will also fall under the same guidance. They will be open to less than or equal to 25% of the occupancy rate, and there will be no hands on displays. Churches are more open than before,” he added.
And the commissioners commended the support of first responders and county officials in assisting with the aftermath of the tornado in Ivanhoe on Friday.
“And I’ll just tell you, that was quite, quite a deal. I did not even know how bad it was until I got to Ivanhoe, and my goodness. All the response that was already there. All the fire chiefs, all the fire departments, the sheriff’s departments, the precincts that were already working on stuff, and I will have to echo what Commissioner Magness did say is that communication is key,” Moore said.
