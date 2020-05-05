MAY 2 to MAY 5
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Cindy Haley, 37: Driving while intoxicated w/ child.
Taylor McIlwain, 22: Violation of bond/protection order.
Brenton Kyler Scott Walton, 17: Driving while intoxicated.
Tradavious Arnold Leeks, 18: Burglary of a habitation; theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750; and burglary of a habitation.
Jordan Vaughn Edwards, 27: Motion to adjudicate guilt/possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Reno Police Department
John Lukas Ramsey, 26: Driving while intoxicated, second offense, violation of probation - driving while intoxicated.
Paris Police Department
Shambreka Denise Mathis, 31: Resisting arrest, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Trenia Evette Ransom, 54: Assault causing bodily injury.
Judy Washington, 47: Disorderly conduct.
Michael Shane Hignight, 50: Criminal trespass.
Benjamin Adam Stepjens, 27: Assault causing bodily injury/family violence (two counts), injury to a child/elderly/disabled/reckless bodily injury.
Constable Precinct 5
Glenn Howard Pilkington, 62: Judgment nisi/possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 1 to 4 grams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.