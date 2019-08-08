Fire and Rescue

AUG. 7 to AUG. 8

FD Assist Police

2:31 to 2:34 p.m., 710 Fitzhugh St.

Structure fire, Alarm, Smoke

10:07 to 10:28 p.m., 125 13th St. SE.

First Responder-Paris

6:13 to 6:22 a.m., 1230 Martin Luther King Drive.

12:39 to 12:48 p.m., 200 13th St. SE.

2:06 to 2:07 p.m., 331 E. Price St.

2:06 to 2:26 p.m., 331 E. Price St.

4:54 to 5:05 p.m., 3300 Lamar Ave.

10:06 to to 10 18 p.m., 101 GWH/PHA.

3:13 to 3:33 a.m., 2260 40th St. SE.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.