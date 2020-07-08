Amanda Rachel Workman, 41, of Paris, died at 11:45 p.m. on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at her home.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home.
Mandy was born on Oct. 20, 1978, in Mount Vernon, Texas, to Roy Dewayne Sutton and Sandra Doreen Sawyer Sutton.
She worked for Aramark as a cafeteria employee at Paris Junior College.
Survivors include her domestic partner, Leon Massey, of Paris; her mother, Sandra Flynn and husband, Billy, of Paris; her father, Roy Sutton and wife, Sheila, of Mount Pleasant; and four siblings, Terrie Brown and husband, Josh, of Blossom, Cody Sutton, of Oklahoma, Kelly Sutton Watson and Kevin Sutton, both of Mount Pleasant.
Online condolences may be made to Mandy’s family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
