JULY 20 to JULY 22
Paris Police Department
Danetra LaTonya McGill, 41: Burglary of a habitation.
Jaquell Damond Robinson, 23: Possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces, contionuous violence aginst the family.
Jocelyn Michael Patterson, 23: Aggravated assault date/family/household member with a weapon.
Chelsey Michelle Suell, 23: Bond surrender/driving while intoxicated.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Alexis Michelle McCloud, 18: Failure to appear/driving while license invalid with previous conviction/suspension.
George Charlie Roberts Jr., 49: County court commit/possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
Aaron Wayne Pool, 23: Assault causing bodily injury.family violences
