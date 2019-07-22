JULY 20 to JULY 22

Paris Police Department

Danetra LaTonya McGill, 41: Burglary of a habitation.

Jaquell Damond Robinson, 23: Possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces, contionuous violence aginst the family.

Jocelyn Michael Patterson, 23: Aggravated assault date/family/household member with a weapon.

Chelsey Michelle Suell, 23: Bond surrender/driving while intoxicated.

Lamar County Sheriff’s Office

Alexis Michelle McCloud, 18: Failure to appear/driving while license invalid with previous conviction/suspension.

George Charlie Roberts Jr., 49: County court commit/possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.

Aaron Wayne Pool, 23: Assault causing bodily injury.family violences

