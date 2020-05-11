Ruthie Ann Jensen, 65, of Paris, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020.
A private burial will take place at Hopewell Cemetery.
She was born in Paris, Texas on Oct. 10, 1954, to L.A. Powell and Ruthie Fern Powell.
Ruthie loved to cook, shop and learn.
She is survived by her sister, Jo Lee Powell Ingram and husband, William; nieces, Jessica Ingram Marcisz and husband, Kaz, Kelsey Ingram Burcombe and husband, Aaron.
She was preceded in death by her parents, father, L.A. Powell in 1986, mother, Ruthie Fern Powell in 2020; brother, Lee Alvis Powell in 1985.
The family requests that memorials be made to “Mental Health America” at mhanational.org/donate-mental-health-america.
Online condolences may be sent to the Jensen family at fry-gibbs.com.
