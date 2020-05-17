Proceeding with caution during the Covid-19 pandemic, the Paris Public Library has canceled all live and in-person summer classes and shows for 2020, but plans are underway to offer online alternatives.
Children’s Librarian Tracy Clark is revamping her YouTube storytime videos, and she’s working on other activities to offer children ways to interact with books.
The library will offer the Splash Kingdom Reading Club for ages 4 through 14. Read and log either 10 books or 10 hours with books between registration open June 1 and 6 p.m. July 6, and children can have their name entered into a drawing for one 30 Splash Kingdom tickets.
Visit paristexas.gov/219/Just-For-Kids for links to Clark’s storytime videos and to learn more about Miss Humblebee’s Academy, an online solution that helps children ages 3 to 6 learn math, science, social studies, language, literacy, art and music in preparation for kindergarten.
