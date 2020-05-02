The number of Lamar County residents with confirmed Covid-19 diagnoses is now at 69, according to the Paris-Lamar County Health District.
That number includes one new case reported today. Of the 69 cases, seven are travel related and 62 are considered community spread, health district director Gina Prestridge said. Fifty of the cases are associated with the Paris Healthcare Center outbreak between staff and residents.
Lamar County cases include:
- Age 10-19: 1 female, 1 male
- Age 20-29: 1 male, 3 females
- Age 30-39: 3 males, 2 females
- Age 40-49: 2 male, 5 females
- Age 50-59: 3 males, 7 females
- Age 60-69: 12 males, 11 females
- Age 70-79: 2 males, 8 females
- Age 80 plus: 4 males, 4 females
In addition, there are approximately 61 people under monitoring.
Of the cases in Lamar County, six have recovered and one has passed away.
