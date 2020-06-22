Good morning, Red River Valley!
Showers and thunderstorms are likely to continue this morning as atmospheric disturbances continue to progress south and east. Much of the activity is expected to occur before 2 p.m., with rain chances forecast at 80%. Winds will be from the south 5 to 15 mph with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Rain chances fall to 30% tonight, with another round of storms expected after 8 p.m. Storms that do form this evening have a better chance at becoming strong to severe, with the main threats being wind and hail. Otherwise, tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low around 70.
Rain chances will rise again Tuesday to 70%, once again with storm activity expected before 2 p.m. The day will be mostly cloudy with a high near 84. That's a lower high than in recent days, thanks to winds coming from the northeast at about 10 mph. Rain chances fall to 30% with most of the storm activity expected to subside by 8 p.m. The night will be partly cloudy with a low around 67.
If the forecast holds, we should see the sun again on Wednesday.
Enjoy your Monday!
