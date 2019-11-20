Police detectives made contact with Holland Bell and Kenyon Bell in the 2100 block of East Cherry Street. Both were found to have outstanding warrants — federal drug warrants and warrants out of Lamar County Sheriff’s Office. Both were arrested and taken to jail, where Kenyon remained on bond totaling $94,000 and Holland on no bond.
Detectives located Zavontavion Flowers in a vehicle in the 3800 block of Lamar Avenue. They spoke with him and found he also had outstanding federal warrants. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Tamika Jackson, who was found to have a Paris Police Department warrant for disorderly conduct.
Both were arrested and taken to jail, where Flowers remained this morning without bond. Jackson was not listed among inmates this morning.
Woman arrested on theft warrant
Police located Lesley Hoffman in the 2500 block of West Houston Street. Hoffman was found to have an outstanding warrant for parole violation on a theft of property less than or equal to $2500 with two or more convictions.
Hoffman was arrested and taken to jail, where she remained this morning without bond, according to online records.
Man tased after resisting arrest, police say
Officers said they found Christopher Williams at the probation office in the 4300 block of Bonham Street and learned he had an outstanding warrant for revoking his probation.
The officer attempted to arrest Williams, but Williams began to struggle with him, the officer said. Another officer arrived on the scene and stunned Williams, police said. He was charged with resisting arrest.
He was taken to jail, where he remained this morning without bond, according to online records.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 157 calls for service and arrested 11 people Tuesday.
