The COVID-19 school break for Lamar County students will continue through March 27, a decision made this afternoon by the county's superintendents.
"Chisum, Detroit, North Lamar, Paris, Prairiland and Trinity Christian Academy are all committed to providing an outstanding education to our students and have set forth contingency plans to begin at-home learning while students are away from the classroom," a press release states.
Each district will communicate their at-home learning plans via websites, social media outlets and local media. To continue to help students stay on track, at-home instructional packets will be distributed at all districts beginning Monday. All districts will continue to distribute meals. Parents and students may check their district’s websites for more information. Superintendents will meet weekly to monitor the ongoing situation.
Clarksville ISD Superintendent Kermit Ward said his school district will follow suit. It also will offer online and paper packet instruction for students, and parents are encouraged to check the district's website for more information. Questions may be addressed to COVID-19@clarksvilleisd.org, an email monitored by Ward.
Honey Grove ISD Superintendent Todd Morrison confirmed his district is out of school until April 3. A notice on the district's website states officials will monitor the "very fluid situation" and will during the week of March 30 "make a decision to either extend the closure or reopen April 6."
The notice states Honey Grove will roll out an instructional plan on Friday that includes paper-based and online educational instructional materials. Those receiving paper-based format can pick it up each Friday between 4 and 6 p.m. at the front of the administration building.
"The assignments that will be rolled out beginning this Friday will be important for your student(s) to complete in order to receive credit," Morrison wrote in the notice.
Districts offering students free meals during the school closures have pick-up sites and times listed on their websites.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.