IDABEL, Okla. — The Museum of the Red River in Idabel, Oklahoma, will host two special events in the coming days.
On Saturday, the museum celebrates the Oklahoma State Dinosaur, Acrocanthosaurus atokensis, with its annual Acrofest, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Archaeologists will be on site to identify artifacts. There will be food, crafts, guest speakers, balloon artists, face painting, entertainment and a host of other events for all ages.
On March 10, the Harold Stevenson Exhibit opens at the museum.
Local artist Harold Stevenson (1929-2018) was an Idabel native, whose contributions to modern art earned him international recognition. His skills were recognized at an early age, and he studied at New York’s Art Students League with the likes of Alexander Calder and Andy Warhol. He quickly became a fixture of the New York and world art scene. The exhibit continues through June 7.
The Museum of the Red River houses one of the nation’s most comprehensive collections of American ethnographic art and offers dynamic, year-round programming and exhibits designed to foster a love of, and appreciation for, the arts and natural sciences. Visit museumoftheredriver.org for more information.
