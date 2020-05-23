Paris Community Theatre: Children’s Theatre classes and rehearsals postponed indefinitely. No cancellations are planned at this time.
Valley of the Caddo Museum: Closed to the public until further notice. All meetings and events, including those of the Valley of the Caddo Archeological Society, at the museum are cancelled/postponed.
United Way Volunteer Income Tax Assistance: Closed. Will reopen if possible before the end of tax season.
Lamar County Meals on Wheels: Closed to the public. Clients will still receive meals.
PrimeTime: Center closed, no classes to be held until further notice.
Paris Public Library: All children’s library classes and live programs for Summer 2020 are cancelled. Visit paristexas.gov/219/Just-For-Kids for story time videos, reading clubs and other online activities.
Texas State Parks/TPWD Facilities: Closed to the public, including Bonham State Park and Cooper Lake State Park.
Red River County Public Library, Clarksville: Closed to the public; drive-up and carry-out services still available.
Boys & Girls Clubs of the Red River Valley: Services suspended indefinitely.
Pat Mayse Lake: Closed for camping. All fishing tournaments events cancelled or postponed.
Lamar County Democratic Party: 5:30 p.m., May 19, cancelled.
North Lamar High School Prom: Postponed to a later date.
Paris Junior College: All locations to be closed through the end of the spring semester. Classes will continue on-line.
Lamar County Coalition of Education, Business and Industry: Kids Marathon finale set for May, cancelled.
Country Dinner Theater: Set for June 1, First Christian Church, rescheduled for August 3.
Hugo Parkinson Support Group: Monthly meetings cancelled until Sept. 12.
