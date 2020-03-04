MARCH 3 to MARCH 4
Paris Police Department
Helen Gibson Dunham, 30: theft of property, $100 to$750.
Otis Eugene Keller, 37: Bond surrender/possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram, capias pro fine/no driver’s license (when unlicensed), capias pro fine/no liability insurance, unauthorized use of a vehicle, burglary of a bildig, fugitive from justic/benchwarrant/failure to appear/possession of a firearm.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Karen Perry Pendleton, 57: District court commit/theft of property, $30,000 to $150,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.