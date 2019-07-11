Great morning, Red River Valley!
That storm yesterday evening sure made it tough to stay cool when it knocked out power, didn't it? A heartfelt thank you goes to the linemen who tended to downed lines and poles for getting power restored.
Now for the forecast — there's a 20% chance of showers, again after 1 p.m., though today should be mostly sunny with a high near 93. The heat advisories for our area have expired, but the heat index value today could climb as high as 103. Remember to stay cool and hydrated, forecasters say.
Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 72. The wind will continue from the north at about 5 to 10 mph.
Check on neighbors and pets as we warm up today, then have a great Thursday!
