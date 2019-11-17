The Hampton Inn of Paris finds itself in the top 10% of all Hampton hotels, after the hotel earned the highest marks in its annual inspection.
The quality assurance inspection looks at all aspects of the hotel, from safety measures to customer service quality to the quality of the amenities offered, hotel owner Mihir Pankaj said.
The Hampton received an ‘outstanding’ rating across the board, which he said roughly only 9% of Hamptons do. The overall score was 95.88 out of 100 possible points.
Most hotels fall into the ‘acceptable’ rating category, Pankaj said.
In addition to the inspection that meticulously looks at everything in the hotel, the review also takes into account online reviews for the hotel, which the Hampton also passed.
“This is a big honor and accomplishment, and I think it just speaks to the hard work of everyone involved,” Pankaj said. “This is their way of saying, you know, ‘You pass your quality assurance test, but you didn’t just pass; you greatly exceeded all expectations.’”
The review process also takes note of any remodeling or construction going on at the hotels, which the local Hampton does have. Pankaj said the hotel has been in the process of remodeling for several months.
“We’ve been making a lot of changes. We’ve got a brand new lobby, new breakfast area, new front desk area and a lot more,” he said. “The business center is now more like personalized nooks where people can sit down and work on their computer in peace. But it’s still open, because we don’t want people to feel like they’re closed off in a room.”
Walls were knocked out and other changes were made to make the first floor more spacious.
The remodeling process is almost complete, and all that’s left before the work is finished is for the new furniture to arrive, which Pankaj said he hopes to happen by early December at the latest.
Last year, the hotel received another ‘Outstanding’ review and was named the 27th best Hampton Inn in the country.
This year, Pankaj said, Hilton decided to review all its hotel properties under the same review process, so the company did away with numerical rankings.
“I don’t think we’re going to be told, ‘Oh, you were the 25th best Hampton Inn this year,’ or anything like that, just because they changed up the way they’re doing things,” Pankaj said. “Still though, this is a big honor.”
