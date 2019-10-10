61-year-old Gary Bruce Sewell, held in Lamar County Jail for violation of parole, has also been charged with possession of child pornography following a multi-agency investigation, authorities said.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office, Paris Police Department and Crimes Against Children detectives conducted a multi-agency investigation Friday in reference to child pornography. The investigation originated from a tip investigators received Wednesday, Oct. 2, authorities said. A search warrant was obtained for a Paris residence to search and seize computers and electronic equipment used to store and view media; at the time the search warrant was executed, the suspect, Sewell, was taken into custody on an unrelated warrant of violation of parole, authorities said.
Upon further investigation, a warrant was issued Monday for possession of child pornography and was served while Sewell was in Lamar County Jail. Bond has been set at $100,000. The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.