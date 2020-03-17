Jane Council Sharp, age 92, formerly of Paris, passed away on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020.
She was the daughter of the late Grace and Roger Council. Born on May 18, 1927.
Jane graduated from Paris High School before attending Texas Tech University and graduating from TWU with a degree in fine arts. While at Texas Tech, she was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority and remained an active alumni throughout her life.
Jane was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Jim Beauchamp Sharp; and her son, Dr. James Stephenson Sharp, of Heath, Texas.
Survivors include her two daughters and their husbands, Cindy and Basim Jishi and Susan and Al Bayley; and daughter-in-law, Shirley Sharp.
Jane had six grandchildren, Bill Vaughan, Ramsey Jishi, Tanya Corona, Alicia Sharp, Stephenie Sharp and JB Sharp. There are seven adored great-grandchildren, Liam Vaughan, Jackson and Miles Corona, Luke and Ava Jishi, Rowan and Evan Browning.
Jane was passionate about travel, bridge and dancing. A devoted wife and a loving mother, she was a remarkable cook and enjoyed decades of entertaining her many friends
Jane was a role model for three generations who will miss having her in their lives. She loved life as much as life loved her. Jane was just three months shy of being 93 when she passed away peacefully.
She was buried in a private ceremony at Evergreen Cemetery on Saturday, Feb. 22, surrounded by her loved ones.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.