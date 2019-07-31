Anassa C. Jones-Stewart
Anassa C. Jones-Stewart, 47, of Bogata, Texas, passed away on July 24, 2019.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church, of Bogata, with Pastor Joe Lewis as eulogist. Interment will be in Free Hope Cemetery under the direction of Brownrigg Funeral Home. Public viewing will be held in Bonnie’s Chapel of Brownrigg Funeral Home on Thursday, Aug. 1, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and the family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
George Barto Howse
George Barto Howse, 85, of Klondike, Texas, died on Monday, July 29, 2019.
Funeral services are set for 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019 at Delta Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Terry Holley officiating. Interment will follow in New Klondike Cemetery under the direction of Delta Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 1, at Delta Funeral Home.
