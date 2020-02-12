FEB. 11 to FEB. 12
FD Assist Police
6:08 to 6:28 p.m., 29 4th St. NW.
First Responder-Paris
10:37 to 1-:56 a.m., 3394 Clarksville St.
1:32 to 1:52 p.m., 802 4th St. NE.
4:20 to 4:48 p.m., 1715 N.Main St.
4:21 to 4:42 p.m., 608 BTW/PHA.
5:21 to 5:40 p.m., 3150 Dogwwod Lane.
6:32 to 6:47 p.m., E. Cherry Street.
10:53 to 11:13 p.m., 520 8th St. SE.
11:52 p.m. tp 12:41 a.m., 1246 15th St. SE.
4:57 to 4:17 a.m., 3045 Wood Hollow St.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
8:33 to 9:01 a.m., 1700 NE Loop 286.
4:05 to 4:19 p.m., 1900 SW Loop 286.
Line Down/Transformer Fire
4:47 to 4:57 p.m., 237 E. Booth St.
4:49 to 4:52 p.m., 408 W. Campbell St.
Public Service
1:19 to 1:32 p.m., 1025 Wilburn St.
2:10 to 2:25 p.m., 1029 S. Collegiate Drive.
5:05 to 6:25 p.m., 1950 Graham St.
