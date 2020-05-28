Paris ISD’s summertime feeding program started Tuesday with two routes.
Route 1 includes Justiss Elementary curbside from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Jackson Court from 11 to 11:20 a.m.; Sherman Court from 11:30 to 11:50 a.m.; and George Wright Homes from noon to 12:20 p.m.
Route 2 includes Givens Early Childcare Center curbside from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Boys & Girls Club from 10:45 to 10:55 a.m.; 13th and Margaret streets from 11 to 11:20 a.m.; First Methodist Church from 11:30 to 11:50 a.m.; and Wade Park from noon to 12:20 p.m.
