Local parents are navigating the viral shutdown as best they can.
“Honestly, I think (we’re doing) very well for the most part,” Aimee Singleton Maull said.
Maull, who handles payroll for The Boys & Girls Club in Paris, said her four children are handling it fine, except for her youngest. Her two smallest children are on the autism spectrum, she said.
“My youngest, who is 5 and on the autism spectrum, is probably having the hardest time, just because his routine is off,” she said.
The adjustment is hard because of the two different kinds of authority needed.
“He is the most difficult to connect with, for me to be his ‘teacher,’ and not ‘Momma,’” she said.
Local and state efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 have led to a partial shutdown, but it isn’t enough, Angela Andrews Beach said.
“I think we need a complete 15-day shutdown for all to control the virus in the whole U.S.,” she said. “The partial shutdown is fine, but people are still getting out that don’t need to. I work and go home. If I need groceries, I go get them by myself, I don’t take my daughter.”
Beach’s daughter, Kelsey Beach, a sophomore at North Lamar High School, is competing at the state Visual Arts Scholastic Event competition, which, because of the virus, will be judged electronically. The trip to San Marcos was canceled.
“I’m handling it fine,” Angela Beach said. “... My daughter, on the other hand, is going crazy. She’s a high schooler missing her friends and missing her band activities. She just started driving and now can’t because she is confined to home.”
Another North Lamar High School student, Chisteny Snead, said the schoolwork isn’t too hard, but working from home is a lesson in distraction.
“It’s a little bit annoying, honestly,” she said. “It’s hard to get in the mindset at home.”
The teachers are using Google Classroom for lesson plans, but with the internet right there, she’s not sure much learning is happening.
“I really don’t feel like anyone’s going to be learning during this process,” Snead said.
Jackie Lester said her two small children, who are in day care, are puzzled by the shutdown.
“I like being able to spend some more time with them, but they are very confused,” she said. “It’s hard when we get off our normal routine and they are too young to understand why.”
Lester said she’s been working with them on reading books and singing songs and coloring. She works at PrintWorks, but hours are, understandably, down.
“Everyone’s hours got cut,” Lester said, “but our boss is doing the best he can to keep us open and able to have a job. I’m very thankful for that.”
Maull said with her job, she is also on reduced hours.
“I am working from home,” she said. “My job is losing hours, but I am able to work it around being with my kids and social distancing myself from others.”
The run on grocery staples has left many feeling angry, Angela Beach said.
“It leaves some that are paycheck to paycheck without and having to scrape for what we can for our kids while everyone else is overbuying,” she said. “It’s hurting the others, including the elderly. It makes me sad.”
Lester agreed.
“You literally have to be the first one there, and with children and having to work, that is impossible,” she said.
Everyone needs to work on cooperation, she said.
“We will get through this, we just have to work together,” Beach said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.