Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
2:26 to 2:47 p.m., 315 GWH/PHA.
9:54 to 10:04 p.m., 2466 FR 137.
First Responder-Paris
8:19 to 8:45 a.m., 2255 E.Cherry St.
8:37 to 8:40 a.m., 1045 31st St. SE.
10:24 to 10:33 a.m., 150 47th St. SE.
10:37 to 10:50 a.m., 2544 Bonham St.
11:10 to 11:45 a.m., 120 19th St. SW.
4:22 to 4:33 p.m. 2810 Stillhouse Road.
9:56 to 10:09 p.m., 420 Grand Ave.
11:19 to 11:35 p.m., 1401 Sperry Ave.
11:45 to 11:55 p.m., 1755 Fairfax St.
5:28 to 5:45 a.m., 125 41st
St. SW.
Public Service
12:46 to 12:59 p.m., 29 4th St. NW.
1:16 to 1:24 p.m., 1715 N. Main St.
2:28 to 2:37 p.m., 227 4th St. SW.
4:34 to 4:42 a.m., 1020 42nd St. SW.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.